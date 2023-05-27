Pakistani leg spinner Shadab Khan has been cleared of a major injury after colliding with his Sussex teammate on his debut for the club in the Vitality T20 Blast.

The incident occurred in the seventh over when Tom Kohler-Cadmore, on 8 runs, skied a Ravi Bopara delivery over extra cover with Shadab and Australian pace bowler Nathan McAndrew failing to communicate with each other which resulted in a nasty collision.

The players received medical treatment on the ground before McAndrew was able to join the game but Shadab had to leave for a concussion check.

However, Sussex coach Paul Farbrace later confirmed that Shadab Khan’s injury is just a sore neck.

Shadab did not get to bowl a single delivery and earlier contributed just 8 of Sussex’s 183 runs.

Kohler-Cadmore then went on to score 72 quickfire runs to help his side reach the target with five wickets to spare.

Sussex plays Surrey tomorrow which may not be enough of a recovery time for Shadab.

Meanwhile, in other fixtures involving Pakistani players, Shaheen Afridi enjoyed a winning start with Nottinghamshire with figures of 4-0-21-1 against Haider Ali and Zaman Khan’s Derbyshire.

Haider struggled again scoring just a single run while Zama picked up a wicket for 30 runs from his 4 overs.

Naseem Shah’s Leicestershire was beaten by Birmingham, Zafar Gohar’s Gloucestershire lost to Glamorgan while Usama Mir won his second straight game with Worcestershire against Shan Masood’s Yorkshire.