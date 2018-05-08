Shadab, Asad star in Pakistan win over Northamptonshire

Shadab Khan claimed his first 10-wicket haul in first-class cricket; Asad Shafiq hit an unbeaten 186

Shadab Khan struck again in the second innings to help Pakistan to a nine-wicket victory in a four-day tour match against Northamptonshire on Monday, in a big boost to the visiting side’s confidence ahead of next week’s Test against Ireland.

The spinner, who took six wickets in the first innings, bagged four more in return for 80 runs to claim his first 10-wicket haul in first-class cricket. Helped by Mohammad Abbas’ four for 62, the 19-year old helped restrict Northamptonshire to 301, giving Pakistan a bright chance of finishing the match on a winning note.

Pakistan, chasing 133 to win on the fourth and final day of the warm-up match, completed the target with nine wickets in hand.

Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail stayed not out at 59 and 55, respectively, to see the team home.

Asad Shafiq hit an unbeaten 186 to give Pakistan a first-innings lead of 169. A stout day of Northamptonshire batting followed, with their captain Rob Newton making 118 before Abbas lbwed him.

Pakistan will next play Ireland in the latter’s inaugural Test in Malahide, near Dublin, on Friday, May 11 before returning across the Irish Sea for a two-Test series against England.

Earlier, Northamptonshire were all out for 301, giving Pakistan a small target of 133. Mohammad Abbas and Shadab Khan bagged four wickets each.

On Sunday, Rob Newton hit an unbeaten century for Northamptonshire as Pakistan’s bowlers were made to toil on the penultimate day of their warm-up match at Wantage Road.

Opening batsman Newton (102no) was supported by Adam Rossington (42) and Josh Cobb (52) as he notched his 13th first-class century, an innings which has included 11 fours.

Northants closed day three on 240-5, a lead of 71, with Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan – who picked up six wickets in the hosts’ first innings of 259 – and left-arm seamer Rahat Ali claiming two scalps apiece.

Pakistan had earlier been bowled out for 428, an advantage of 169, with Asad Shafiq (186no) adding 51 to his overnight score before off-spinner Rob Keogh (4-111) dismissed last man Rahat.

Pakistan will serve as the opposition in Ireland’s maiden Test, in Dublin from May 11, before games against England at Lord’s (from May 24) and Headingley (from June 1).—Agencies

