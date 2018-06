starts today

Mehfil-e-Shabeena will start in different mosques of the city on Tuesday under the auspices of the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department.

A spokesman for the department said on Monday that Mefhil-e-Shabeena will be held in mosques including Badshahi Masjid, Data Darbar, Hazrat Mian Mir, Wazir Khan Masjid, Minhajul Quran and others.