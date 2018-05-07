Shabbir wins Nur Khan Memorial Open Golf C’ship

Sports Reporter

Peshawar

Ace golfer Muhammad Shabbir won the second Nur Khan Memorial Open Golf Championship, played at PAF Golf Course Peshawar today.Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, who was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony, awarded trophies and prizes among the winners.

The championship commenced on May 4 and continued for three days as leading golfers from all over the country participated in it.

It was played on 18 holes each day and in various categories including professionals, senior professionals, amateurs, senior amateurs, veterans and boys under 14 and under 17.

The championship has been named after legendary Air Marshal Nur Khan to pay tribute to his meritorious services for the country.