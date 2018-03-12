Shabbir wins 5th JA Zaman Open Golf title

Lahore

Living up to the expectations and showing promise and commitment with excellent golfing skills country’s top notch golfer Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad won the 5th JA Zaman Open Golf Title here on Sunday at Lahore gymkhana course.

Shabbir was again out in front through excellence in application of golfing skills and ended up triumphant by translating his potential and ability into a repeat of earlier triumphs.

All through the competitive rounds there were no errant tee shots and hardly any missed putts on part of Shabbir and on all three days of the tournament sponsored by the family of late JA Zaman, a diehard lover of golf.

Shabbir kept an intimidating presence on his opponents through scores that have previously been unmatched in precision and fineness. On the first day he had a round of 67,an unparalleled 62 in the second round and a steady 72 on the final day to favorably wrap up the championship with an aggregate score of 201 ,fifteen under par.

The other competitors used their wealth of experience to negotiate the manifold perils of the Course and the dominant and exceptional expertise of Shabbir. Yes, they did not win the top prize but played composed golf, hitting fairways and greens and making putts. Matloob Ahmed (Garrison), the runner-up in this championship had rounds of 67, 73 and 68 and a total aggregate of 208, eight under par.

Another new name that sparkled was that of Sunny Masih (Gymkhana) who emerged with a fantastic first round of 68 and thereafter rounds of 71 and 70 and a total of 209, five under par. Others to attain various places are Shafiq Masih(Gymkhana) 210, Hamza Amin (Islamabad) 213, M Munir (Islamabad) 213, Muhammed Ashfaq (Karachi Airmen Golf Club), 214, Jafal Hussain 215.—APP