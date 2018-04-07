Shabbir Tiles, Ceramics expand network

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

With a commitment to educate the citizens of Lahore and enable them to make informed decisions about tiles selection, Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics (Stile) has expanded its network with opening of Stile emporium in Lahore.

This store in Lahore is 4th emporium of Stile in the country with a plan to open more emporiums by the end of this year in different cities. “The Stile Emporium” in DHA Lahore will feature state-of-the-art display of high end locally produced tiles and building / installation materials. Free consultancy and designing for improving the outlay of homes will be offered so that customers can get firsthand knowledge and be more capable to understand the difference between various types of tiles and their usage.

“Stile is fully committed to the country and our customers and to provide them with the highest quality locally produced tiles. To cater to increasing demand, we have recently invested Rs 1.25 billion in our research and production plant,” said Masood Jaffery, CEO Stile.

“Moreover, we want our customers to have awareness about tiles and their ideal usage so that they can have enough information at hand when making decision to purchase tiles and we will continue to open more emporiums throughout the country for this purpose,” he said adding that selection of tiles is a major challenge due to abundance of different quality and types of tiles whereas cost-effectiveness is a major deciding factor.

Stile is manufacturing Porcelain and Ceramic tiles of international quality in different sizes and colors, employing the latest technology and state-of-the-art machinery imported from Italy. Stile introduced the surface finish tiles with the quality that matches international standards for the first time in Pakistan.