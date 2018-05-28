Shabbir Shah’s daughter dedicates success to father

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Sama Shabbir Shah, the daughter of the illegally detained senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, who topped 12th class examination has said that she dedicates success to her father, Shabbir Ahmad Shah.

Sama is a student of public school and has topped the CBSE 12th class examination with 97.8 percent marks. “I want to dedicate my success to my dad who is in Tihar jail. I remember when I used to go there to meet my father, I would study in an auto-rickshaw and it was a two hour journey,” Sama said in a media interview.

She said she would never be allowed to take her books inside the jail and would sit outside the gate and study there before being allowed to see her father. “We were made to wait for three to four hours inside jail before I and my mother could meet my father. But they never allowed me to take my book inside,” she said.

The mother of Sama, Dr Bilkees, while cherishing the moment of success, said her daughter made the family proud despite not getting attention and time of her parents.

“I feel proud because I have not given her time properly as I was all the time busy and was called five to six times to Delhi by the Indian Enforcement Directorate. It all happened during the crucial period which disturbed her studies,” she said.

Bilkees said that her husband Shabbir Ahmad Shah usually would never show his concern for the studies of his children, but this year he told Sama to do her best in the exams. “Sama did it and made her family proud,” she said.—KMS