Shabbir Shah completes 31 years of incarceration

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Shah has become an icon of the ongoing freedom struggle for fearlessly advocating right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir.

This was stated by the participants of an event organized to mark the completion of 31 years of illegal detention of Shabbir Shah. The event was presided over by DFP Secretary General, Maulana Mohammad Abdullah Tari.

The participants said that the ideology of freedom which was adopted by Shabbir Shah in his youthful days is being honestly followed by him till date when he is 64. The result is that imperialistic powers always find an excuse to put him behind bars. The man, who has chosen the path of struggle as his way of living, is steadfastly writing a new history of political resistance. Presently, when Shabbir Shah has completed 31 years of incarceration, he is undergoing in solitary confinement in a small cell of Tihar jail Delhi with an open commode in it.

The office bearers, members and activists of DFP and a large number of his admirers across the religious and regional lines reiterate to take the political ideology of Shabbir Shah forward and will leave no stone unturned in completion of his mission of freedom.

They said, “We fully support the political stance of our incarcerated leader that Kashmir is a political and humanitarian dispute which must be resolved taking into consideration its political and historic aspects and the will of its people. This is the only way out to end the ongoing bloodshed in the disputed region and confrontation between the two nuclear neighbours of the region.”

They said the irony is that despite repeated directions from the judiciary as well, the jail authorities did not provide him the necessary medical facilities which Shabbir Shah needs urgently. This attitude of authorities has not only diminished the Indian judiciary but also revealed the ill intentions of New Delhi and its local collaborators about Shabbir Shah. We feel it is human rights organizations to act now, they added.

They said, “We firmly believe that our martyrs are our heroes who keep the torch of the struggle burning by their precious and sacred blood. We are indebted to the strong will of our youth who are taking the freedom struggle forward in their peculiar way.”—KMS