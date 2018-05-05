Shabbir Shah being subjected to political vendetta: Gilani

ISLAMABAD : In Indian occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani has said that senior resistance leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, is being subjected to political vendetta.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of Shabbir Ahmed Shah, who is languishing in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

He said Shabbir Shah is suffering from several diseases and is not being provided with specific treatment.

“Those languishing in jails including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Shahid Yusuf, Dr Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Tariq Ahmed Dar, Manzoor Ahmed, Muhammad Muzaffar Dar, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Ameer Hamza, Abdul Ghani Butt, Mir Hafeezullah, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Raies Ahmed Dar, Shakeel Ahmed Yatoo and Muhammad Yousuf Mir are ill-treated and in absence of proper medical care they are facing immense hardships,” he said.

Syed Ali Gilani also slammed the puppet authorities for placing APHC leaders, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Muhammad Ashraf Laya, under continued house arrest. He reiterated his appeal to people to boycott all upcoming elections, saying that the casting of votes in occupied Kashmir provides the Indian leadership an opportunity to mislead the world community about the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar denounced the continued house detention of Syed Ali Gilani and described it frustration of the puppet authorities. He said that the so-called authorities again barred Syed Ali Gilani from offering Friday prayers.

Orignally published by NNI