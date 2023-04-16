Shabbir, Saghar bereaved over death of Ghulam Qadir Hagro

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing away of Kashmiri liberation leader Ghu-lam Qadir Hagro, who breathed his last at Aaluchi Bagh in Srinagar, yesterday.

Incarcerated DFP Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Shah and acting chairman Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in their separate statements expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and paid tributes to the deceased leader for his selfless services and peerless contribution in the ongoing liberation struggle.

Praying for the soul of the deceased, they said that Hagro Sahib would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history for his selfless services and significant contribution to the noble cause.—KMS