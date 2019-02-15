Shabbir retains lead in cas open golf

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Thanks to his sparkling performance in the first round, country’s leading golfer Shabbir Iqbal maintained his lead in the 38th CAS Open Golf Championship being played at Airmen Golf Club PAF Base Korangi Creek, Karachi.

Carrying on with first round score of 08 under par, he started his day by scoring a birdie on the first hole, followed by two more birdies on the 4th and 12th hole.

However he could not capitalize on the lead and finished his play at par due to two bogeys at 2nd & 10th hole followed by a double bogey on the 13th hole.

The second position is shared by Muhammad Alam and Muhammad Nazir, who finished the round today at 04 under par. Muhammad Ashfaq and Muhammad Safdar are sharing the 3rd place with 03 under par 141.

