Shabbir Iqbal wins 7th Rashid D. Habib memorial golf tournament

Sports Reporter

Karachi

Maintaining his lead for four consecutive days of the game, Shabbir Iqbal clinched the Bank AL Habib’s 7th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Championship with 276 12 under at Karachi Golf, here Sunday. The lead also carried a prize money worth Rs. 531,409/- bagged by Iqbal, who already holds the country’s National Golfer title.

Waheed Baloch, the runner up, with six under bagged Rs. 357,459/- followed by M. Munir and Ansar Mahmood sharing third position with 5 under par and winning cash prize of Rs. 201,000/- each.

The top five golfers in Pakistan Ansar Mahmood, Waheed Baloch, Matloob Ahmed, M Munir and Shabbir Iqbal were also paid appearance money of Rs. 100,000 each.

Imdad Hussain of LGG and Mehmood Kiyani secured first and second positions respectively in the Senior Professional Category. Their prize money was Rs. 119,000/- and Rs.70,000/- respectively.

In the senior category, Asad Khan and Nadeem jointly held second position with prize of Rs. 30,250/- each. Kashif Maseeh of LGG leading the category with 150 and prize money of Rs. 54,000/-.

Aftab Ahmed playing in KGC Pros category did hole in one to win an 800cc car. Shakeel Malik with 145 leading in KGC Pros category bagged a prize worth Rs. 97,200/- with Mehran Pervez declared as runner up hence entitled of Rs. 56,250/-.

The first position with award money of Rs. 22,320 was grabbed by Syed Jamal who did 151 in the KGC Senior category followed by Abu Bakar with 175 and winning Rs. 13,000/-.

Shahid Malik with his gross 141 3 under bagged Rs. 97,200/- in KGC caddies category followed by Nadeem Ahmed with his gross 151 clinching Rs. 56,250/-. with him. Chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony Commander Karachi Pakistan Navy, Read Admiral Ather Mukhtar, appreciated Bank Al Habib for holding the Golf event and assured that all support to be extended for the cause of grooming golfers for international level competitions.

Commending efforts put in by Bank Al Habib and Karachi Golf Club, he said PN looks forward to opportunities and help facilitate international level championships or inviting international tour to KGC. Speaking on the occasion, Bank Al Habib’s Managing Director Abbas D Habib said, “Allah has blessed us with the capacity to deliver this golf tournament and we are thankful to him. I hope more professionals will join us.”

Mentioning that no Pakistani Golfer was currently representing the country at international level, he announced that his bank is starting to train 14 to 16 years golfers for global representation. “We will also add appearance money of Rs. 50,000 for top three golfers in the senior professional category starting next year,” Abbas D. Habib added.