Shabbir felicitates Muslims on eve of Eidul-Fitr

The incarcerated senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has felicitated the Muslims across the world, particularly in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, on the eve of the Eidul-Fitr.

Shabbir Ahmed Shah in a message from New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail drew the attention of the Kashmiris to the great sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs who laid down their lives and brought the Kashmir dispute out of the cold room and highlighted it at the global level.

“The martyrs of Kashmir fulfilled their duty by offering their holy blood and we are the heirs of this blood. We are indebted to the martyrs and to repay this debt we have to speed up our struggle against India’s forced occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, so that New Delhi is forced to surrender our usurped birthright, right to self-determination,” he said.

The APHC leader said while the day of Eid is a day to seek from Allah Almighty the acceptance of our fasts as well as the forgiveness of our mistakes and sins, it is also a day to express solidarity and sympathy with the kith and kin of the martyrs, or-phans, widows and the destitute.

“A large number of suffering brothers, sisters and children deserve our attention. It is our duty to help them. We request you to take care of them and include them in your joys of Eid,” he added.—KMS