Shabbir extends lead with another round of 3-under

Rashid D. Habib Golf

Karachi

Pakistan’s top golfer Shabbir Iqbal played another three under on the third day of seventh Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Championship to extend his lead with 207 gross (9 under).

Islamabad’s Shabbir, who played a superb 5 under on the day one and one under on the day two, continued with his form on the third day to complete the course in 69 strokes.

M. Munir of Islamabad, alongside Amjad Yousuf of Karachi Golf Club, are following Shabbir with a gross 210 (6 under). Lahore Garrison Golf Club’s Matloob Ahmed is one stroke behind the duo of Amjad and Munir.

On Saturday, Safdar Khan of Gujranwala shot an eagle on sixth hole to improve his position to reach fifth position on leaders’ board with 214 gross. Pakistan’s number 4 Golfer Waheed Baloch of Karachi Golf Club played two under today and is at the 12thposition with 216 gross. In senior professionals’ category, Ghani Khan of Karachi Golf Club is leading with a score of 5 under par while Kashif Masih is leading the junior category competition.

Total 46 professional golfers will compete in final round on Sunday, Jan 14.—Agencies