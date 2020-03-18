Shabbir Dar welcomes Pak, China joints statement

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, has welcomed the joint statement issued by Pakistan and Chinese leadership in Beijing.

In the joint statement issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry at the conclusion of the two-day visit of Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi, China reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history that should be properly and peacefully resolved on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the joint statement manifested the importance of a peaceful and negotiated settlement of decades-old dispute pending on the UN agenda. He said that the realistic approach by Chinese leadership regarding dispute resolution in the subcontinent exhibited their far-sighted wisdom and quality leadership.

He said that the intransigent approach by India was stumbling block in achieving peace, security and stability in the region.

“China through its clean and positive diplomacy convinced UN Security Council members to discuss the grim situation in occupied Kashmir which is now getting dangerous and can be a trigger for a nuclear confrontation between Pakistan and India that may cause killing of millions of millions and destruction of billions.

So the wisdom demands that China along with other Security Council members must take concrete steps for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute immediately as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” he added.—KMS