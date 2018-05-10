Shabbir Dar eulogizes Dr Rafi’s sacrifice

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmad Dar has said that that the sacrifice of Professor Dr Muhammad Rafi Butt and other martyrs have added another golden chapter to the freedom movement of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar speaking to the mourners at the residence of Professor Dr Muhammad Rafi in Chandan area of Ganderbal, today, said the sacrifice offered by the great scholar makes one thing clear that Kashmiri people are writing their destiny and for that they are giving sacrificing of life and challenging the occupational forces with resilience.

He said Dr Mohammad Rafi added another golden chapter to the resistance movement, which without any doubt is path breaking and inspiring. The huge number of civilians martyred by Indian forces is testimony to the fact that India is pursuing a policy filled with criminal intent to further their cause of forced occupation.

The martyrdom of innocents at Shoian and Chattabal is a glaring example of state terrorism and world community must take serious not of it otherwise their own integrity will be in question.—KMS