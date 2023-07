Senior APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Shabbir Ahmed Shah has condemned the arrest spree of Kashmiri youth, saying that a large number of people, mostly young boys, have been taken into custody by Indian forces during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram

Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a message from Tihar jail, said the RSS-influenced regime led by Modi must bear in mind the fact that it cannot suppress the Kashmiri Muslims by using such tactics. —KMS