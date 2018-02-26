Shabbir clinches RMI Open Golf Championship

Peshawar

International Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal created new record of 19 under 197 over 54-holes and clinched the trophy of the 3rd RMI Open Golf Championship played here at PAF Golf Course on Sunday.

Shabbir Iqbal succeeded in breaking the 18 under 198 score record of leading professional Imdad Hussain who created it in way back 1997 during the then Frontier Open Golf Championship. In-form Shabbir Iqbal added a very vital 64 on the third and last day to his overnight score 66, 67 by winning the prestigious event. “It is certainly an honor for me as I have great association with PAF Golf Course and making a record in a course where I love to play is surely very encouraging for me,” Shabbir Iqbal told APP in post-match talks. “My putting was par better in this Championship as compared to Sindh Open concluded recently where I lost to Matloob Ahmad while I succeeded in hitting all regulations which eased my job to go for birdie-putt,” he added.

“Playing in Peshawar always fascinate me and I’m very happy the way golf is being promoted with increase in prize money as well certainly that would attract more golfers in future,” he said. He further said that the Championship being organized always attracted leading golfers because of the dedicated efforts of international golfer Maj Arshad Mehmood who cares after the golfers besides superb hosting. Shabbir Iqbal carded three under 33 at front nine and five under 31 at back nine with birdies at 1, 6, 9, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17.—APP