Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed renowned economist and tax affairs expert Syed Shabbar Zaidi as chairperson of the Federal Board of Revenue.

The prime minister made the announcement on Monday during a conversation with reporters and media personnel in the federal capital.

Zaidi’s appointment comes days after the removal of Jahanzeb Khan from the position as head of the tax collection body.

Zaidi will now have power to implement his vision for reforms in the country’s tax machinery as he takes over the position left vacant by the unceremonious sacking of Jahanzeb Khan, the erstwhile chairman of the FBR.

Sources in the finance ministry, who were privy to

the developments, had told media that the former FBR chairman was viewed by PM Khan as ‘a mediocre person’ lacking dynamism, and was held largely responsible for the lacklustre revenue performance since his appointment.

The FBR is on course to register one of the highest shortfalls of its history by the close of this fiscal year, anticipated to come in above Rs350 billion.

The sources had said the recently appointed finance adviser, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, had agreed with the prime minister’s views on the ousted FBR chairman’s performance.

The appointment has yet to be notified, but the prime minister said it will be soon.

Zaidi is a senior partner in A.F. Ferguson & Co, a member firm of Pricewaterhouse Coopers and has authored multiple books, including Panama Leaks: A Blessing in Disguise–Offshore Assets of Pakistani Citizens, A Journey for Clarity and Pakistan: Not a Failed State.

He is well versed in Pakistan’s tax laws and the key policy matters governing fiscal strategy, corporate regulations and foreign exchange regimes and has written extensively on the topics. He recently also advised the Supreme Court in a case concerning offshore assets owned by Pakistanis.