Shabana, Javed to attend moot in city

Bollywood veterans Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are set to attend a conference in Karachi that is being held in honour of Azmi’s father, the celebrated Indian Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi.

The conference will run from February 23 to 24 at the Arts Council of Karachi, confirmed a PR rep of the council who said that the visas of the Indian speakers should be processed soon.

Other cultural figures from India are also attending, including academic Ali Ahmad Fatmi, who’s been a Urdu professor at the University of Allahabad and authored over 15 books on Urdu language and literature.

