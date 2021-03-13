Shaban moon sighting to be held across Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The Ruet-e-Hilal would meet tomorrow (Sunday) for the sighting of the crescent moon of the holy month of Shaban al-Moazzam.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad is scheduled to attend the meeting of Zonal Committee, Islamabad.

The other members of Ruet-Hilal Committee would attend the meetings of provincial/ district/zonal committees at their respective provincial/ district headquarters.

Every year, Shab-e-Barat (Eve of Barat) is celebrated on the previous evening of 15th Shaban by Muslims across the world. The night when God forgives sinners, Shab-e-Barat is known as the night of forgiveness, or Day of Atonement.