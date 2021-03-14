Shaban moon not sighted

OBSERVER REPORT KARACHI

Shaban moon has not been sighted in Pakistan and the first day of the month before Ramazan would fall on Tuesday, said Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The Central Ruet-eHilal Committee met on Sunday in connection with the sighting of the moon of Shaban, 1442 AH which was chaired by chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.

Pakistan Meteorological Department earlier stated that there is a good chance of sighting of the new moon of Shaban 1442 AH on the evening of March 14 i.e. 29th of Rajab.