Shab-e-Qadr observed amid tight restrictions

Despite restrictions, intermittent rainfall and cold weather conditions, thousands of devotees observed Shab-e-Qadar, the night of power and blessings in their houses, mosques and shrines across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Amid tight restrictions around Srinagar’s central Jamia Masjid, believers went to side area mosques and shrines, on Monday night for prayers and recitation of the Holy Quran.

Unprecedented restrictions remained in place at and around the historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar, making it practically impossible for devotees to observe night-long prayers. Amid deployment of hundreds of policemen and paramilitary personnel, the authorities made a ridiculous claim that “The Jamia Masjid remained open for the Shab-e-Qadr prayers”.

The locals rejected the claim saying that the authorities even did not allow Jumat-ul-Wida prayers at the Srinagar’s central mosque on Friday.

Shab-e-Qadr, or the night of power, is considered by Muslims to be the holiest night of Ramadan.—KMS