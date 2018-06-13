Shab-e-Qadar marked with religious fervour

Srinagar

Shab-e-Qadar, the night of power and blessings, was observed across Kashmir valley with religious fervour as the historic Jamia Masjid witnessed the largest congregation of devotees.

As part of the festivities, Muslims thronged mosques and shrines across the valley last night for prayers and recitation of the Quran as the holy month of Ramzan enters its last leg.

Along with the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of the city, scores of devout Muslims gathered at Hazratbal, Dast-e-Geer Sahib shrine and Sayed Yaqoob Shah shrine.

On Shab-e-Qadar— the 27th night of Ramzan— Muslims across the world perform night-long prayers to celebrate the first revelation of Holy Quran to Prophet Mohammad.

Preachers and religious scholars highlighted the teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of the Prophet and urged Muslims to follow the same. —GK