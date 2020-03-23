Shab-e-Miraj observed with religious fervour

Shab-e-Mairaj-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) was observed across the country on Sunday night with great respect and religious fervour.

Faithful gathered at mosques after Isha to offer special prayers that continued till Fajr. Special prayers were offered for eradication of coronavirus from the country and welfare of the motherland while different gatherings and Mahafil-e-Naat were arranged to mark the holy night.

Ulema and religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the teachings and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The houses, streets and specially mosques were decorated with colorful pennants and buntings whereas at night these were illuminated with lights, candles and oil lamps.

Besides, people visited graves of their near and dear ones, seeking Allah Almighty s blessings for the departed souls. Special security arrangements were made for observance of Shab-e-Miraj throughout the country.

Shab-e-Miraj, (night of forgiveness) is a glorious night, marking the Isra and Miraj of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) when he was taken from Makkah to Al-Haram-Al-Sharif (also known as the Temple Mount) and was then taken to heaven on the heavenly animal named al-Buraq.

The word Miraj of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is derived from the Arabic word Urooj, which means ‘height,’ or ‘ascension.’ It is celebrated on Rajab 27th in the Islamic calendar. During Miraj, the command for five daily prayers (Salat) was also given to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

On the way the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), met Hazrat Adam, (AS), Hazrat Abraham (AS), Hazrat Moses (AS), Hazrat Jesus (AS) and some other Prophets. The purpose of the “Ascent” was to confirm the high status of the last Prophet, a position which all Muslims believe, is impossible to attain by any other human being.