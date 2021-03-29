Shab-e-barat to be observed today

In Pakistan and across the globe, Shab e Barat will be observed tonight to ask Allah for forgiveness.

People will visit graveyards to say prayers at the graves of their loved ones, and religious meetings will be organized throughout the world.

In a tweet, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, urged citizens to request forgiveness from Allah on Shab e Barat, as the coronavirus pandemic seems to be spreading far and large.

To stop the spread of the deadly disease, he urged Muslims to strictly obey COVID-19 prevention guidelines, especially in mosques.

On the occasion of Shab e Barat, the Sindh government has declared a public holiday on March 30.

Both government and private educational institutions in Sindh will be closed on March 30 owing to a notification released in this regard.