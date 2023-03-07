Shab-e-Barat: Public holiday announced in Sindh on Wednesday

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on March 8 on account of Shab-e-Barat.

Chairman of Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association Haider Shah confirmed the public holiday in the country’s southeastern region on Wednesday.

Educational institutions will remain closed on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat as per the fixed related to the holidays of the Steering Committee of Sindh Education Department, Shah told local media.

The officials further announced that the incumbent government has restored the public holiday of March 23, commemorating Pakistan Day.

Meanwhile, Muslims in Pakistan and parts of the world observe Shab e Barat every year. The night commonly dubbed as The Night of Fortune and Forgiveness comes in the run-up to the start of the Holy month of Ramadan.

The believers observe the night with religious spirit as the faithful offered nawafil in mosques, making special prayers for unity, prosperity, security, and restoration of peace in the country and the prosperity and unity of the entire Muslim Ummah.

Some traditions call it the night of blessings and accountability when Almighty Allah makes mass judgments regarding the next year’s lives, deaths, bestowments, and blessings.