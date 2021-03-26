Shab-e-Barat: Public holiday announced in Sindh on March 29

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on March 29 in connection with Shab-e-Barat.

A notification issued on Friday said that all government and private educational institutions across the province will remain closed on Monday.

“In pursuance of the decision taken in the Steering Committee meeting on Education held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, all public and private educational institutions, falling under the administrative domain of the College Education Department, shall remain closed on March 29, 2021, on account of Shab-e-Barat,” read the notification.

Shab-e-Barat is observed on the night between 14 and 15 Shaban. Special praying gatherings are held across the country on the day.