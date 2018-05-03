Shab-e-Barat observed

Rawalpindi

:Like other parts of the country, Shab-e-Barat, was also observed in the city with traditional religious zeal and spirit.

People were seen thronged the graveyards to pray for their dear ones besides, washing graves with rose water, laying

rose petals and reciting verses of Holy Quran for the eternal peace of the loved ones.

Special prayers were offered in the masajid for peace, progress and prosperity of the country besides seeking

forgiveness for the sins of the departed souls.

Ulema in their sermons highlighted the teachings of Islam and various aspects of life of the Holy Prophet (SAWW) .—APP