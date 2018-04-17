Shab-e-Barat arrangements reviewed

The District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) will provide electricity, lights, potable water and other

facilitites in and around the city graveyards on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

This was stated in a meeting held in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Head Office on Monday to review the arrangements for Shab-e-Barat chaired by City council parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi, said a press release.

Chairman DMC Korangi Syed Nayyar Raza, Vice chairman DMC East Abdul Rauf, chairman E&M Committee Khalid Ajmeri, Chairman Medical.

Committee Naheed Fatima, Chairperson Media Committee Sabheen Ghori,chairman fire brigade committee Aman Khan Afridi, M.C West Ashafaq

Mallah, M.C South Barkatullah, D.G Tech works Shahab Anwer, Director Graveyard Iqbal Parvez, Sr. Director Municipal Services Nauman Arshad

and other officers attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the KMC will arrange installation of 40 generators and 1160 lights in 24 graveyards including Mewashah graveyard, Mohammad Shah graveyard, Sakhi Hassan graveyard, Liaquatabad C-1 area graveyard, Essa Nagri graveyard, Korangi No.6 graveyard, Model colony graveyard, Mehmoodabad Yasinabad graveyard, Paposhnagar graveyard and other graveyards of the city.—.APP

