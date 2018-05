BAHAWALPUR :Shab-e-Baraat will be observed tonight all over the country with religious zeal and zest. In Bahawalpur, special arrangements are being made at mosques for worshipers. Night long prayers will continue till tomorrow. Arrangements for Sahari and Iftari will also be done for people keeping fast for the day. Dawat-e-Islami has arranged special event at Faizan-e-Madina Bahawalpur for the holy night where night long prayers will be held.

Orignally published by APP