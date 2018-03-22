Sh Rashid’s demand of ‘judicial martial law’ unconstitutional: Khurshid Shah

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Khurshid Shah on Thursday termed Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid’s statement about ‘judicial martial law’ as unconstitutional.

Responding to AML chief’s remarks, Khurshid Shah said such statements can only be vocalized by the ones who were either part of martial law or were at supporting end of it.

Followers of democracy in the country can never consider imposition of ‘martial law’, he continued.

Opposition leader further stated that the procedure of forming interim government is clear and apparent in the Constitution and no one is above the rule of law. Those advising judicial martial law will be considered as rebels, he added.

He also rejected Nawaz Sharif’s offer to discuss formation of interim government with him. He asked, ‘Why should I speak to Nawaz Sharif for interim PM? Even it’s not appropriate for me to discuss matter with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).”

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader assured that he will definitely discuss the matter pertaining to appoint interim PM with his party. Anyone can propose reasonable and better names for interim government but political parties cannot hold discourse over it, he asserted.

Responding to a question, Khurshid Shah said that he is not an astrologist to predict Nawaz Sharif’s future as things are changing rapidly.

Orignally published by INP