Sh Rashid wants delay in elections

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday suggested that a delay in general elections should be considered by the powers that be so that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is better prepared and hot weather at the end of July has subsided.

Talking to reporters in his hometown of Rawalpindi, he also complained that: ‘we’re going into elections but still do not have voting lists or a final decision on delimitation.’

Rashid, a key political ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, used the rising mercury to make his case, saying: ‘For the first time in my life, I want to request the chief justice … My mothers, daughters and sisters would not want to stand in queues for two to three hours in this 50 degree heat.