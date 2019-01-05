Sh Rashid to move SC against Shahbaz’s appointment as PAC Chairman

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid’s on Friday announced to approach to the Supreme Court (SC) seeking opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif’s removal as Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

According to details, the Railway Minister said, “Can’t accept Shahbaz Sharif as Chairman of PAC,” therefore, will move a plea to SC after two days against Shahbaz Sharif’s appointment.

Earlier, Federal Minister had said that Shahbaz Sharif s appointment is contrary to the constitution of Pakistan.

It is pertinent here to mention that federal government was not ready to consider Shahbaz Sharif’s name for Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Later opposition and federal government agreed to appoint Shahbaz Sharif as Chairman PAC.

However, during his press conference, the Railway Minister had expressed his grave concerns over the appointment of Shahbaz Sharif as Chairman PAC and announced to move to the court to challenge the Shahbaz’s chairmanship.

Share on: WhatsApp