Sh Rashid, Buzdar discuss political situation, uplift projects

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office here on Thursday.

Matters relating to bilateral interest, political situation and development projects of Rawalpindi were discussed.

Sardar Usman Buzdar and Sheikh Rahseed expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in Baluchistan due to the earthquake.

Chief Minister said that during the last three years public welfare has been the foremost priority of our government as our intentions and directions are clear. The Chief Minister said that the backward areas of the Punjab have been included in the mainstream development. Every possible step would be taken to resolve the issues of Rawalpindi, CM added. He said the opposition merely relied on propaganda during the last three years and the previous governments promoted the culture of nepotism in the name of merit. Due to incorrect policies of the previous governments inflicted heavy loss to national exchequer and the burden had to face the common man.

He said previous rulers neglected the basic needs of the people and wasted the national resources in the name of self-exhibitory projects.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad while talking on this occasion said the government of the Punjab took practical and effective measures to prevent the spread of Corona under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar.

The corrupt elements has no future and negative politics of PDM has breath it’s last, Sheikh Rasheed added.

Provincial Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayoun and Principal Secretary to CM were also present on this occasion.