Sh Rasheed pledges to reinstate railway in a year

Staff Report

Quetta

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday vows to bring the Pakistan Railways deficit to nil in a year and increase its revenues to Rs.10 billion.

While talking to media at Quetta Airport here Monday, he expressed desire to path railway train from Quetta to Gwadar. He said that Gwadar would open new avenues of development to whole world.

He said that travelling fares for both the Balochistan-led trains have been made low-priced.

Increasing travelling fares cannot bear out the debts of the railway department; a task force is made to improve railway affairs.

Federal Minister Railway said that the previous governments and political leaders has shattered the country’s economy. He pledged to reinstate railway department in a year.

He said that with railway department’s development would boost the economy of Pakistan as the future of the world is connected to advanced transportation railway system, cyber and petroleum, He added.

He said that federal government is taking concrete measures for resolution of public issues under leadership of PM Imran Khan. He said that Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan’s visit to China is of great importance. .

