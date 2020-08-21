Sh Rasheed inaugurates Postgraduate College of Women, Railway Station

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed here on Friday inaugurated Government Postgraduate College for Women, Railway Station Road, completed at a cost of Rs100 million.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said, third floor of the college building would also be constructed to start postgraduate classes within shortest possible time frame.

He said that he had started the public service journey by establishing schools, colleges and universities particularly in middle class areas in Rawalpindi. “When we started to focus education field, the city was at 27th position in Punjab, but, now we are at first position in women education,” he added.

He announced that efforts would be made for up-gradation of the government Viqar un-Nisa Postgraduate College to the status of university.

The Government College for Girls, 6th Road had already been upgraded to university, he mentioned.

Rawalpindi City would be a unique city where three women universities will exist. Setting up of another women university in Rawalpindi was a difficult task but hectic efforts were made for sixth road university. He said nobody could defeat daughters of Rawalpindi because they are getting higher education from the colleges and universities provided by the government.

Sh Rasheed said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and CM Sardar Usman Buzdar were showing keen interest in bringing change in education sector. He hoped that Rawalpindi city would get two more women colleges soon.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Rawalpindi city would have a state of the art Railway University which would be biggest Rail University in the subcontinent. The Railway University would be established in cooperation with China, he said.