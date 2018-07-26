Sh Rasheed defeats rival in NA-62

RAWALPINDI : Pindi Boy, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed defeated his rival Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate Danial Chaudhry by a clear margin in National Assembly constituency NA-62 Rawalpindi.

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmeed bagged 1,17,719 votes against his rival PML-N’s Danial Chaudhry who secured 91,312 votes for the 11th General Elections, as per the results tabulated unofficially.

According to unofficial results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is leading the electoral race on 114 seats with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz on the second spot with 64 seats.

