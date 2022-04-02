Sh Rasheed asks ‘establishment’ to facilitate urgent polls

Stressing that immediate elections were need of the hour, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday called upon the country’s ‘establishment’ to step in and pave the way for fresh elections.

Addressing a press conference here, he said he wanted to bring this thing into the notice of ‘establishment’ that things were now getting out of control and the confrontation between the ruling PTI and the opposition parties was no more confined to the corridors of power.

“Another way out of the present political crisis is that PTI MNAs resign from their seats,” he suggested.

He demanded a ban on the political parties whose no-confidence motion against the government was funded from abroad.

The minister also demanded registration of ‘treason’ cases against the political leaders, who are part of the plot. “If Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry writes down an application for the registration of cases against these politicians, I will be the first to sign it,” Rasheed announced.

He also announced a