Sh. Rasheed advises PPP, JI supporters to not waste votes

ISLAMABAD : Awami Muslim League (AML) Chairman Sheikh Rasheed on Monday advised Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) supporters not to waste their votes as they have not the remotest chance to win.

Addressing a rally in Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rasheed reiterated to form next government with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan.

Won’t sit silent until exile of looters and corrupts from the country, he pledged.

Earlier, AML chief said that no one can buy loyalties of Pindi public. He also expressed his plan to run a ‘cycle campaign’ during last ten days.

It is pertinent to remember that AML chief Sheikh Rasheed is contesting election from NA-60 and NA-62.