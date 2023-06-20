Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, received at his office, on 18 June 2023, H.E. Ambassador Muhammad Al-Qamudi Al-Hafi who came to present his credentials as Permanent Representative of the State of Libya to the OIC.

The Secretary-General welcomed Ambassador Al-Hafi and both sides discussed issues of mutual interest and how to enhance OIC-Libya relations.

Against the backdrop of the charter and principles of the OIC and the resolutions of the Islamic Summit and Council of Foreign Ministers, the Secretary-General confirmed the OIC’s support for all initiatives and efforts that would contribute to resolving the Libyan crisis politically, to ensure the return of security and stability to Libya, to preserve the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to meet the aspirations of the Libyan people.

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, received today, 19 June 2023 at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, Nasser Kamali Dolat Abadi, Acting Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the OIC.

During this courtesy call, the Secretary-General praised the commitment of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the promotion of the ideals of the Organization and joint Islamic Actions and wished him success.

The two sides also shared views on current issues of common interest and developments in the Asian region.—PR