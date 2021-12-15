SG receives CG of USA in Jeddah and its official representative to OIC

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, received today, 14 December 2021, at the General Secretariat, H.E. Mr. Faris Asaad, Consul General of the United States of America in Jeddah and Official Representative of the U.S.A. to the OIC.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the strength of the relations between the OIC and the US and discussed ways to enhance fruitful dialogue and cooperation in various fields. They also reviewed issues of common interest.