SFA seals two spice grinding units

Our Correspondent

Kunri

The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) officials sealed two spice grinding units for adulteration in Mirpur Khas division on Sunday. The teams of food authority conducted raids in chillies market, Kumbhar Para, Umarkot road and other areas in Kunri. The officials said that two spice grinding units were sealed for adulteration and using harmful textile colours in the spices, which is playing with the health and life of general public.

Moreover, the Sindh Food Authority teams also conducted raided and sealed two confectionery making bakeries in Kumbhar Para for making unhygienic cakes and sweets.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on February 13, pertaining to control prices of food items, PM Imran Khan had directed to launch a crackdown against the elements involved in adulteration in food items and playing with people’s lives.