SFA seals three snack factories over use of substandard material

The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) sealed three snack factories over use of substandard raw material, imposed fine on some and issued warnings to several others.

The spokesman of Sindh Food Authority said that over complains of use of substandard material, health hazardous flavours and colours, operations were conducted against snack factories in different areas of Karachi.

He said that during separate actions, three factories found involved in use of substandard material, were sealed, fine was imposed some and warnings were issued to many others.

Director Sindh Food Authority Abrar Sheikh said that out laws involved in use of substandard raw material would not be spared at any cost and strict action will be taken against them.—INP

