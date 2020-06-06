SFA seals food outlet, imposes fine on two stores

The Sindh Food Authority sealed a food outlet and imposed fines on a bakery and ice cream store in Karachi DHA Phase 5 in a raid on Saturday. SFA District South Deputy Director Shahzeb Sheikh led a team of food inspectors in DHA’sTauheed Commercial to find outlets not following the standard operating procedures. Ideal Bakery, Movenpick Ice Cream and Biryani Centre outlets were inspected. The outlets were found to be dirty and unhygienic. The freezers, too, were not in good condition. Expired products were also found by the team. A fine of Rs25,000 was imposed on Ideal Bakery and Rs30,000 each on Movenpick and Biryani Centre. SFA’s South district team has issued a circular for precautions eateries should take to control the spread of the coronavirus.