SFA raids cold storage, recovers unhygienic milk

Staff Reporter

Tcc

The food authority officials conducted a raid at a cold storage facility in Paan Mandi, recovered unhygienic milk and sealed the storage area.

The milk was stored at a place infested with lizards, cockroaches and other insects, officials said.

The Sindh Food Authority officials found traces of urea, salt, detergent and other chemicals in the milk found at the cold storage.

The food safety officials imposed a fine of Rs. one lac over the owner of the cold storage area, according to the SFA officials.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh Food Authority has issued an advisory for the hotels and food outlets across the province aimed at avoiding the spread of novel coronavirus that has already infected around 300 people country-wide.

The advisory carried preventive measures to be followed by the owners, operators and employees of the food outlets and hotels.

It said that all those working at food shops and hotels should carry masks, sanitizers or soaps and dryers.

The chef and the person supplying the food item should avoid coming in direct contact with the foodstuff and could use gloves for the purpose. “Any employee suffering from flu, cough, fever and other symptoms should contact his food supervisor,” it said adding that entry-exit doors, food counters and other places should be sprayed with anti-germ spray.

The owners are also directed to take the temperature of all those working at their place on a regular basis and maintain a record of it. “In case of any symptoms, the concerned person should immediately approach the Sindh government for help,” the advisory read.