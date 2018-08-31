SEZMC Management Company Kicks off operations

The first Board meeting of Sindh Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC) was held in Karachi to kick off the company’s operations in Sindh.

The Government of Sindh has created Sindh Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC) to better manage, coordinate and facilitate Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in the province, said a statement on Friday.

Under the overarching objective of attracting investment, SEZMC will promote interaction between local, foreign investors and relevant stakeholders to ensure a conducive business environment.It will manage existing SEZs as well as develop new SEZ under the Industrial Cooperation phase of CPEC in Sindh. Finally, the company will function as a one-window solution for developers, zone enterprises and investors under the SEZ framework.

The Board Members deliberated and decided upon different agenda items related to the operations of the compan.—APP

