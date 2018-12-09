SEZA recommends seven additional special economic zones

Staff Reporter

The Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZA) has recommended 7 additional Special Economic Zones for approval to operate in Punjab. The total investment size of the Projects recommended is estimated to be around Pak Rupees 27 Billion (USD 194 Million), which will attract manufacturing concerns, leading to import substitution and creation of around 400,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Minister for Industries, Commerce & Investment, Mian Aslam Iqbal while chairing the meeting of Board of SEZA at Punjab Board of Investment & Trade, said that pivotal role of the Government is to enhance industrialization. The aim of the meeting was to review and forward the seven SEZ applications to the Approval Committee. Punjab Board of Investment & Trade played key role in drafting/evaluating the proposals of these Industrial Parks for declaration as SEZs.

Board of SEZA Punjab considered proposals for approval of these Seven Industrial Parks/Projects as Special Economic Zones in Punjab, which were deliberated in detail and unanimously approved for further submission to Board of Approvals for final declaration. The list of priority Special Economic Zones (SEZs) include: Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate, Bhalwal Industrial Estate, Vehari Industrial Estate by PIEDMIC, Rachna Industrial Park by National Industrial Parks, North Star Textiles Ltd (Zaamin Group), Roshan Sun Tao Paper Mills Ltd and Frontier Oil Company (Frontier Works Organization).

Addressing the meeting, the Minister Industries said that setting up of these 7 SEZs will definitely result in increasing trade, job creation and effective administration of the industries. Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) will put in place a one window operation and the respective provincial governments will delegate authority for implementing labour, environment and other laws and for collection of local and provincial taxes or will depute representatives of their respective departments in SEZA office.

The benefits under the SEZ law will be provided to all the industrialists investing in the Special Economic Zones developed which will include a one-time exemption from customs duties and taxes for all capital goods imported into Pakistan.

Share on: WhatsApp