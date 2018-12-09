SEZA recommends 7 extra SEZs for approval to operate in Punjab

Lahore

The Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZA) has recommended seven additional Special Economic Zones for approval to operate in Punjab.

The total investment size of the Projects recommended is estimated to be around Pak Rupees 27 Billion (USD 194 Million), which will attract manufacturing concerns, leading to import substitution and creation of around 400,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce & Investment, Mian Aslam Iqbal while chairing the meeting of Board of SEZA at Punjab Board of Investment & Trade on Saturday, said that pivotal role of the government is to enhance industrialization. The aim of the meeting was to review and forward the seven SEZ applications to the Approval Committee. Punjab Board of Investment & Trade played key role in drafting/evaluating the proposals of these Industrial Parks for declaration as SEZs.

The Board of SEZA Punjab considered proposals for approval of these seven Industrial Parks/Projects as Special Economic Zones in Punjab, which were deliberated in detail and unanimously approved for further submission to Board of Approvals for final declaration. The list of priority Special Economic Zones (SEZs) include: Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate, Bhalwal Industrial Estate, Vehari Industrial Estate by PIEDMIC, Rachna Industrial Park by National Industrial Parks, North Star Textiles Ltd (Zaamin Group), Roshan Sun Tao Paper Mills Ltd and Frontier Oil Company (Frontier Works Organization).

Addressing the meeting, Minister Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal said that setting up of these 7 SEZs will definitely result in increasing trade, job creation and effective administration of the industries.

He said that the SEZA will put in place a one window operation and the respective provincial governments will delegate authority for implementing labour, environment and other laws and for collection of local and provincial taxes or will depute representatives of their respective departments in SEZA office.

The benefits under the SEZ law will be provided to all the industrialists investing in the Special Economic Zones developed which will include a one-time exemption from customs duties and taxes for all capital goods imported into Pakistan, he added.

The Minister Industries, Commerce and Investment said that there will be exemption from all taxes on income for a period of 10 years, immediate access to high-quality infrastructure, uninterrupted power supply, public facilities and support services to all the industrialists in these SEZs.

PBIT/SEZA Punjab is endeavoring to promote incentives offered by the SEZ law by providing guidance to the prospective investors, receive and review applications and lease with the federal government on pertinent matters in the interest of public and private sectors.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Ashraf Khan Rind, MPA, Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi, MPA, Jahanzeb Burana, CEO PBIT, Mian Misbah Ur Rehman, Tanveer Ashraf Kaira, President, Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industries and representatives from different departments which includes Communication & Works, Industries, Commerce & Investment, Finance, Planning & Development, Agriculture and Livestock & Dairy Development Department.—INP

