SEZ investors left in the lurch

Staff Reporter

Karachi

KCIP industrialist Mashood Khan said the SEZ initiative in the country is the best policy the government as announced for a long time for the industries of Pakistan. It was a breath of fresh air for high profile businessmen as industrialization was stagnate for some time. The concept was to make Special Economic Zones that would take the initiative to pave the way for a brighter and stronger economy. China is the best example where SEZ have transformed a country to a industrial and financial power house.

Shoaib said Bin Qasim Industrial Park (BQIP) & Korangi Creek Industrial Park are two flagship Special Economic Zones being developed by the federal government in Karachi. Mashood said the Govt of Pakistan should have tried to build & provide complete infrastructure in one of the seven SEZs specially Karachi to prove the real model & appearance of SEZs which can attract all investors local & foreign to invest in Pakistan.

Land was sold to these investors by NIP (a 100% owned subsidiary of the Ministry of Industries & Production) at twice the prevailing market rates with the obligation under the SEZ Act of 2012 to provide a world-class infrastructure i.e roads, sewerage network, effluent treatment plants and all utilities at the doorstep of the industries.

Despite a passage of more than two years investors in BQIP have yet to be provided with the promised infrastructure and required gas connections. KCIP investors are facing a different struggle whereby they are not able to get electricity due to disputes between NIP and the Independent power producer inside KCIP.

To make matters worse for these SEZ’s, they have continued to be burdened with various forms of Income taxes from which they were meant to be exempt. The government has increased minimum turnover tax to 1.5% in the current Federal Budget and failed to address the anomaly in the Income tax ordinance to clarify exemptions for SEZ enterprises despite being exempt from all taxes on income under Section 37 of the SEZ Act, 2012.

The FBR was given proposals by various SEZ enterprises and Industry associations to resolve this anomaly in the current budget, which it has failed to address further shattering the investor’s confidence in the economic policies of Prime Minister and PTI. According to representatives of BQIP and KCIP “we seriously regret making an investment in an SEZ as we are losing billions because the government is not living up to its legal obligations. The government talks about EASE OF DOING business but in reality it has no idea of the problems being faced by existing investors.

It is in the Federal Governments best interest to intervene and resolve existing investors issues otherwise this will discourage other local and foreign investors to invest in SEZ’s in Pakistan as this goes against the PTI’s mandate of encouraging economic growth through investment. Mashood Khan said he had firm belief in the advisor of Industries and Commerce, but initiatives need to be taken on a fast track road map. With the new budget out, dynamics and environment of business is changing, its getting more difficult to survive, especially SEZ investors who are in darkness.